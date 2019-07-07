James Edmond Parkhill Sr., 89, of Greenville, passed away July 3, 2019. He was the son of the late Tower Ambrose Parkhill and Mabel McConnell Parkhill. James graduated from Quincy High School in Quincy, Ill., and moved to Greenville to attend Bob Jones University. He then met Shirley Dean, and later they married in August 1949. She passed away May 17, 2014. He retired as a purchasing agent for Wunda Weve Carpets. After retirement, he was the owner and operator of Jim Parkhill Home Improvement. He was a charter member and an elder of Hope Presbyterian Church. He loved the Lord, his family, his dog, Butch, deer hunting, gardening, woodworking and telling stories of his life. Survivors include his daughter, "roomie" and dedicated caregiver, Terri Dean Parkhill of Greenville; his son, James Parkhill Jr. (BJ) of Naples, Fla.; his brother, Philip S. Parkhill (Joan) of Quincy; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his loyal, devoted boxer, Butch Parkhill. In addition to his wife, Shirley, he was predeceased by his infant sister, Mary Beth. The family wishes to thank Judy Bikas for her great care, love and support for their father. Also, nurse Michelle with Interim Hospice and caregiv­ers from Comfort Keepers for their outstanding care. Services will be at noon Tuesday, July 9, at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive with the Rev. Mark Evans officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be sent to Auction for a Kaws; Keli Miller at 301 Haywood Centre, Greenville SC 29607 or to Hope Presbyterian Church, 20 Sharon Drive, Greenville SC 29607, or flowers may be sent to the family at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive. Condolences may be expressed at Mack­eyMortuary.com and at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 7 to July 9, 2019