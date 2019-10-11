|
James Edward Halpin, 82, of Pittsfield, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Eastside Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born Dec. 25, 1936, to Alice (Cassen) and Fred Halpin in Pittsfield. Jim married the love of his life, Betty Kanan, on Sept. 29, 1956, in Louisiana, Mo., and she survives. After graduating from Pittsfield High School, Jim was employed as a printer for the Pike County Republican, Pike Press, KMHO radio, Louisiana Press Journal, St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Louisiana Plastics. In 1993, Louisiana Plastics closed its doors, and the Pike County Sheriff's Department gained a dedicated employee. Jim was born and raised in Pittsfield and loved his community. Jim served 16 years as an alderman for the Third Ward. Jim also served as the city treasurer and extended his love of public service when he began working for the sheriff's department, where he served until his retirement in 2009. Early in life, Jim and his family spent many years boating on both the Illinois and Mississippi rivers. Numerous family and friends accompanied them as countless memories were made. Jim also enjoyed his motorcycle and the numerous trips he made across the United States with Betty, Bruce and friends. He played softball and enjoyed golf with his children. Some friends may recall the bets made while putting. He always enjoyed making a wager with anyone on anything and enjoyed the art of baiting opponents for sport. Jim liked playing cards and video gaming. He and Betty made several trips out of town to watch their grandchildren play sports. It gave him great joy to see each one excel in their passion. Jim was also a die-hard Cardinals fan, and in his final days was well aware of the Cardinals standings. He was a kind man who would do anything for anyone. Jim was genuine and trustworthy, and his strong work ethic made him a hard worker. He loved telling jokes and was a good friend. Jim loved his family greatly, and they were always No. 1 to him. In addition to his wife of 63 years, Betty, survivors include children, Tim (Nancy) Halpin of Pittsfield, Terry (Brenda) Halpin of Jacksonville, Ill., Todd Halpin of O'Fallon, Ill., Trent Halpin of Peoria, Ill., Tracey (Byron) Anderson of Maryland Heights, Mo., and Theresa (Bruce) Lacey of Pittsfield; sister, Lynda Lou (Dean) Lawber of Griggsville, Ill.; grandchildren, Paige (Henry) Smith of Lexington, Ky., Gavin Halpin of St. Louis, Derrick Halpin of Chicago, Jeff Lacey of Pittsfield, Ben Lacey of Alexander, Ill., Dan Lacey of New Berlin, Ill., Joshua Anderson of Chicago, Jessica Anderson of Chicago, Jacob Anderson of San Diego, Mallory Halpin of Jacksonville, Ill., Natalie Halpin of Jacksonville and Trenton Darnell of Chesterfield, Mo.; great-grandchildren, Hudson, Davis, Monroe, Jameson, Juliana and Isaac. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, George. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Interment will be at a later date. Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Pike County Christmas Basket Program. Condolences may be expressed online at nieburfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019