Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home
110 E. School St.
Camp Point, IL 62320
217-593-6517
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
James F. Mensendike


1929 - 2019
James F. Mensendike Obituary
James F. "Jim" Mensendike, 89, of the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Blessing Hospital.

Born Oct. 14, 1929, in Camp Point, Jim was a son of Clarence and Della Beatrice Dutton Mensendike. He married Kathryn Dawson on Feb. 14, 1957, in Eureka, Ill. She survives.

Jim served his country in the United States Navy. He was employed at 3M and Caterpillar. He also owned and operated a resort in Minnesota.

Survivors include his wife, Kathryn, of Quincy; a sister, Bonnie Huss (Phil), of Peoria, Ill.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Gene, Ray, and Richard Mensendike; and a sister, Roena Crawford.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point by Elyse Travis. Burial with military honors will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Camp Point.

Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home.

Online condolences may be left at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019
