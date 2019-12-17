|
James F. Stevenson, 83 years, of Quincy, Ill., died Dec. 13, 2019, at Sunset Home, Quincy. He was born Jan. 29, 1936, at his family farm in Hancock County, Ill., a son of Frank and Cecilia (Schmitz) Stevenson. He was the fifth child of seven children and raised on the family farm near Adrian, Ill. Jim lived the last twenty years of his life in Quincy, Ill. He graduated from Colusa High School in 1953. He graduated from Western Illinois University in June of 1963 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting and Business Finance. He was drafted in 1958, serving in the United States Army from September of 1958 to September of 1964. Jim worked for the State of Illinois in the Revenue Department and the Driver's License Department and as an accountant for Sheller-Globe Corporation, Allis-Chalmers Manufacturing Company, Ernst and Ernst, International C.P.A. Firm. He worked in Electronic Data Processing while in service. He enjoyed reading the paper daily and listening to his favorite radio stations. He loved coffee and visiting with friends. Jim is survived by his two brothers, Albert Stevenson, of Fort Madison, Iowa, and Richard (wife Nancy) Stevenson, of Fort Myers, Fla.; one sister, Sara (Richard) Foster, of Savoy, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Betty Ward; and two brothers, Robert and Donald Stevenson. A private family burial will be at the Thornber Cemetery, Powellton, Ill., with a family gathering at a later date. A memorial has been established for the Thornber Cemetery, contributions may be made at the Barr Memorial Chapel, Fort Madison. Barr Memorial Chapel is honored to serve James' family and an online guest book may be found at barrmemorialchapel.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019