James Frederick "Jim" Albsmeyer, 89, of Payson, died at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home in Quincy. He was born April 22, 1930, to Elmer William and Twilah Julia Hood Albsmeyer in Quincy. He married Joan Keil on April 29, 1950, at Bluff Hall United Church of Christ. She died July 9, 2016. Jim was an excellent steward of the family farm, which he had farmed for 77 years. He was a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa who was always there for his family when needed. Besides his family and the farm, Jim's passion in life was his church. He was a life member of Payson Congregational Church, where he served as a moderator, trustee, deacon, past president of the Couples Club and the Boy Scout Committee and was a member of the Retreat House Board of Directors. Jim and Joan prayed to receive Christ as their personal savior in February 2016. Survivors include four children, J.D. (Nancy) Albsmeyer, Judy Wright and Jeff Albsmeyer, all of Payson, and Jerry (Jane) Albsmeyer of Macomb; seven grandchildren, Rob (Susie) Albsmeyer of Quincy, Angie (Troy) Jenkins of Rochester, Amy (Hy) Schmiedeskamp of Payson, Adam (Denise) Albsmeyer of Plainville, Sara (Daniel) Brown of Richardson, Texas, Ryan (Yuki) Albsmeyer of Iwakumi, Japan, and Kari (Mike) Woodrum of Macomb; 18 great-grandchildren, Victoria, Hylee, Hadley, Brayden, James, Henry, Eden, Simon, Zane, Annabeth, Towa, Sawa, Will, Leigha, Aden, Nick, Sam and Alexander. In addition to his wife, Joan, Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and a great-granddaughter, Kira Brown. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Monday, April 29, at Payson Congregational Church with the Rev. L.D. Grant conducting. Burial will be held in Bluff Hall Cemetery at a later date. VISITATION: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 28, and 9:30 to 10 a.m. Monday at the church. MEMORIALS: Payson Congregational Church, or Blessing Cancer Center. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019