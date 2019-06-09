Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-4907
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
James George Rossmiller Obituary
James George Rossmiller, 66, of Quincy, died at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Blessing Hospital.

Jim was born Jan. 15, 1953, in Quincy, the son of Carl Henry and Georgeann Schnier Rossmiller.

Jim enjoyed going fishing and tending his garden. Jim was a jack-of-all-trades. He was always repairing something around the house. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Most of all, Jim loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Jim is survived by two children, Jami (Steve Ferguson) Miller and J.D. (Sarah Rodgers) Rossmiller, both of Quincy; three grandchildren, Ciara (Jeremy) Rose, and Jozlynn and Jeweleigh Rossmiller, all of Quincy; his best friend and companion, Tami Sheets of Quincy; four sisters, Diane (Ed) Murphy of Farmersville, Ill., Marti Rossmiller of Apopka, Fla., Mary Jo Risley of Quincy and Peggy (Tim) Niehoff of Mims, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; a significant other, Christina Ashley; and an uncle, Fred Schnier.

Services will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the , , or Quincy Lion's Club

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 9 to June 11, 2019
