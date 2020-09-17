Home

Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 18, 2020
2:30 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 19, 2020
11:30 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Quincy, IL
James H. Behrensmeyer
James H. Behrensmeyer, 63, passed away surrounded by his loving family Sept. 13, 2020. Born on June 9, 1957 in Quincy, Ill., to Raymond G. and Kathryn H. (Terwelp) Behrensmeyer.

A 1979 graduate of Quincy University he went on to marry the love of his life, Marilyn Sutton on July 14, 1979. Joining the Boy Scouts after having two boys, James was a proud Scoutmaster and received many awards while becoming a board member. He was also a proud chairman with OSF St. Anthony Medical Center Foundation. He also enjoyed reading, crocheting, and spending time outside whether that be camping and fishing or traveling to various places.

He will be missed by those who loved him most, his wife of 41 years, Marilyn; his two sons, Christopher (Rose) and Timothy (Madeline) Behrensmeyer; grandchildren, A.J. and Jameson Behrensmeyer; siblings, Michael Behrensmeyer, Robert (Mary Jo) Behrensmeyer, Andrew (Amy) Behrensmeyer and Julia (Paul) Goerlich; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and two beloved cats, Cabbage and Oreo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Jeanne Behrensmeyer-Harroun; and sister-in-law, Chris Behrensmeyer.

A funeral service will take place for James at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61108.

A walk through visitation will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing required.

Burial will take place on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 with a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery in Quincy, Ill.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to establish at a later date.

To send online condolences, please visit fitzgeraldfh.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2020
