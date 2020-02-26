|
James H. "Jim" Hayden, 77, of Liberty, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home on the farm that's been in the Hayden family for 155 years. He was born June 29, 1942 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of Paul and Wilma (Carl) Hayden. Jim married Barbara A. Pendleton on Sept. 7, 1964, in North Carolina. Jim was a 1960 graduate of Liberty High School and attended the FBI Academy in Quantico, Va. He was a criminal investigator for the FBI and a special investigative agent though the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. He retired in 1993. He was a longtime member of the NRA, and Knights of Columbus. Jim and Barb enjoyed traveling, and had traveled to Ireland twice, and also to Alaska and England, where they visited a former exchange student, Catherine Pretswell, who previously lived with them for a while. He was proud of the longevity of the family farm, and the honor they received as a Sesquicentennial Farm in August 2015 at the Illinois State Fair. He loved to read and go out to eat. He also was very fond of his dog, Gracie. Jim had a wonderful way of relating to and supporting the young people in his life. Survivors include his wife, Barbara; two daughters, Tammy (Chad) Cole of Williamstown, Mo., and Rebecca (Rick) Hedrick of Liberty; grandchildren, Brendan Brand of Quincy, Joseph Brand of Hannibal, Mo., and Ryan Hedrick of Liberty; a sister, Paula Clark; brother-in-law, John Pendleton of Clayton, Ill.; sister-in-law, Sue Langston of Tulsa, Okla.; and many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Hayden; granddaughter, Feliesha Ward; and brother-in-law, Ed Clark. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at St. Brigid Catholic Church. Interment will be in Xander Cemetery in Liberty. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to Piarist School in Hagerhill, Ky. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020