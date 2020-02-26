Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hayden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James H. "Jim" Hayden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James H. "Jim" Hayden Obituary
James H. "Jim" Hayden, 77, of Liberty, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home on the farm that's been in the Hayden family for 155 years.

He was born June 29, 1942 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of Paul and Wilma (Carl) Hayden. Jim married Barbara A. Pendleton on Sept. 7, 1964, in North Carolina.

Jim was a 1960 graduate of Liberty High School and attended the FBI Academy in Quantico, Va. He was a criminal investigator for the FBI and a special investigative agent though the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. He retired in 1993.

He was a longtime member of the NRA, and Knights of Columbus. Jim and Barb enjoyed traveling, and had traveled to Ireland twice, and also to Alaska and England, where they visited a former exchange student, Catherine Pretswell, who previously lived with them for a while.

He was proud of the longevity of the family farm, and the honor they received as a Sesquicentennial Farm in August 2015 at the Illinois State Fair. He loved to read and go out to eat. He also was very fond of his dog, Gracie. Jim had a wonderful way of relating to and supporting the young people in his life.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara; two daughters, Tammy (Chad) Cole of Williamstown, Mo., and Rebecca (Rick) Hedrick of Liberty; grandchildren, Brendan Brand of Quincy, Joseph Brand of Hannibal, Mo., and Ryan Hedrick of Liberty; a sister, Paula Clark; brother-in-law, John Pendleton of Clayton, Ill.; sister-in-law, Sue Langston of Tulsa, Okla.; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Hayden; granddaughter, Feliesha Ward; and brother-in-law, Ed Clark.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at St. Brigid Catholic Church. Interment will be in Xander Cemetery in Liberty.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Friday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Piarist School in Hagerhill, Ky.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now