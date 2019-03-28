Herald-Whig Obituaries
James H. Snowden

James H. Snowden Obituary
QUINCY -- James H. Snowden, 61, of Quincy, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Blessing Hospital.

James was born April 30, 1957, in Quincy, a son of Howard and Mary Langan Snowden. His parents both survive.

James attended Quincy High School, where he was an outstanding student and won several awards as a member of the track team. Upon graduation, he attended Grand Rapids Baptist College in Michigan, where he received his bachelor of arts degree in English literature. James then attended law school at the University of Chicago School of Law. He graduated from law school in 1982 and was admitted to the Illinois Bar.

James practiced briefly as an associate in the law firm of Keefe, Snowden, Gorman and Brennan. He received a call from the president of Cedarville College in Ohio, who was his former professor at Grand Rapids Baptist College, offering him a position as a professor in English literature at Cedarville College. After accepting the position, he taught there until 2002, when he returned to Quincy to join his father as a partner in the law firm of Snowden and Snowden. James continued to practice law with his father until his illness with cancer caused his death.

James was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and also cheered for the Chicago Bears, Bulls and Blackhawks.

In addition to his parents, James is survived by his brother, Sam Snowden of Chicago; stepmother, Ruth A. Snowden of Quincy; stepbrother, David (Carol) Pellman of Quincy; stepsister, Amy (Tom) Killday of Quincy; and several uncles, aunts and cousins.

SERVICES: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with the Rev. Martin Eden officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy.

VISITATION: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at the funeral home.

MEMORIALS: .

ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors.

WEBSITE: hansenspear.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019
