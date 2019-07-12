Mr. James John "Jimmy J." Van Hook, 76, of Barry passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Springfield, Ill. He was born Jan. 5, 1943, in Chicago, the son of James Ernest and Shirley Mae (Wittekiend) Van Hook. He is survived by two brothers, Ernie Van Hook and Cory (Connie) Van Hook, and one sister, Melissa (Randy) Coultas, all of Barry. Jimmy never had children of his own, but he thought the world of his nieces and nephew, Theresa, Lora, Julie, Jennifer, Kelly, Chris and Shelly. He loved to hold them as babies and tease them as they got older. He had numerous great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Ladell Tittsworth; grandparents, James and Ruth Van Hook and John and Josephine Wittekiend; two uncles, William and Harold Van Hook; and a nephew, James Allen Van Hook. Jimmy attended Barry High School. He loved his family, and anyone that knew him, knew he was a die-hard Chicago sports fan, whether it be Chicago Cubs, Bears or Blackhawks. He always let everyone know they were No. 1. He loved walking his dog, Sugar. He loved going to watch the Barry Tigers play ball at Barry High School. He never missed a game. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Kirgan Funeral Home in Barry. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Kirgan Funeral Home in Barry. Burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery in Barry. Memorials are suggested to the Barry United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be sent to kirganfh.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 12 to July 14, 2019