Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kirgan Funeral Home
940 Greene Street
Barry, IL 62312
(217) 335-2214
Resources
More Obituaries for James Van Hook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James John "Jimmy J." Van Hook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James John "Jimmy J." Van Hook Obituary
Mr. James John "Jimmy J." Van Hook, 76, of Barry passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Springfield, Ill.

He was born Jan. 5, 1943, in Chicago, the son of James Ernest and Shirley Mae (Wittekiend) Van Hook.

He is survived by two brothers, Ernie Van Hook and Cory (Connie) Van Hook, and one sister, Melissa (Randy) Coultas, all of Barry.

Jimmy never had children of his own, but he thought the world of his nieces and nephew, Theresa, Lora, Julie, Jennifer, Kelly, Chris and Shelly. He loved to hold them as babies and tease them as they got older. He had numerous great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Ladell Tittsworth; grandparents, James and Ruth Van Hook and John and Josephine Wittekiend; two uncles, William and Harold Van Hook; and a nephew, James Allen Van Hook.

Jimmy attended Barry High School. He loved his family, and anyone that knew him, knew he was a die-hard Chicago sports fan, whether it be Chicago Cubs, Bears or Blackhawks. He always let everyone know they were No. 1. He loved walking his dog, Sugar. He loved going to watch the Barry Tigers play ball at Barry High School. He never missed a game.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Kirgan Funeral Home in Barry.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Kirgan Funeral Home in Barry.

Burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery in Barry. Memorials are suggested to the Barry United Methodist Church.

Online condolences can be sent to kirganfh.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 12 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now