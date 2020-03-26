|
QUINCY -- James Joseph Curtis of Nashville, Tenn., passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, peacefully surrounded by family. Jim was born in Quincy, Ill., to Joan and Gene Curtis. He graduated from Quincy Senior High School and received his bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University. He was regional vice president of sales in Atlanta, Ga. He moved to Nashville in 2011, and he was employed at Office Resources, Inc. Jim, who was a kind and compassionate man, was also very service-oriented, humbly helping many people at various treatment centers in Nashville, as well as Room in the Inn, a homeless, transitional center. His wife, children and grandson brought pure joy to his life. Jim also loved to hike with his wife, Brenda, and they explored many national parks together. Survivors include his wife, the former Brenda Shackleford; his son, Jimmy Curtis; his daughter, Rachel Francis (Rowdy); stepchildren, Payton and Michael Pruitt; his mother, Joan Frese Curtis; sisters, Chris Shaw (Joel) and Carol Roberts (Dan); grandson, Finn James Francis; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Gene Curtis. A private graveside service was held. A celebration of life will be held in Nashville, Tenn., and in Quincy at a later date. In memory of Jim, donations may be made to Room in the Inn at roomintheinn.org. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020