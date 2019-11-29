|
James "Anthony" King, 19, of Quincy, passed away at 6:18 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Ill. Anthony was born Aug. 3, 2000, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Jodi Raina Shoup, and by God's hands, was given to Aaron A. and Jennifer R. Buss after birth. Anthony graduated from Quincy High School in 2018. He then went on to work toward a general associate degree at John Wood Community College. He always had dreams of transferring to Georgetown University to earn his degree in mechanical/electrical engineering. Anthony loved video games and hiking to find Pokemon Go. He also enjoyed staying active by skateboarding, working on cars and motorcycles, remodeling houses, and touring museums and other historical places. Most of all, Anthony loved helping other children in the hospital feel comfortable. He helped at the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic in Peoria, Ill., and also worked with Special Olympics of Illinois. Anthony is survived by his parents, Jennifer and Aaron Buss; two sisters, Kayleigh M. Shoup and Krystina M. King; five brothers, Kody M. Marshall, Korey M. Buss, James "Wesley" King, James L. "Jimmy" King, James "Aaron" King; grandparents, Gerald W. and Sherry E. Shoup Jr., and Patricia J. Shoup; great-grandmother, Dorothy M. Shoup; one niece, Zoey L. Shoup; and one nephew, Zander L. Shoup. Anthony was preceded in death by his grandfather, Allan L. Buss; great-grandfather, Gerald W. Shoup Sr.; great-great-grandparents, Robert and Della Huntley; and great uncle, Chad David Shoup. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, with Pastor John Mitchell officiating. Visitation that will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Affiliate Clinic in Peoria, Ill. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019