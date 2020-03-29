|
James L. "Jim" Ketterman Sr., 77, of Liberty, died peacefully at his home on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was born Aug. 31, 1942, in Flora, Ill., the son of Charles Elmer "Kit" and Dorothy Alene Hurd Ketterman. He married Sara Louise Roberts on Dec. 26, 1961, in Palmyra, Mo. She survives. Jim was an easy-going and kind man who never met a stranger. He was loved by all who knew him. He loved his children and grandchildren, and he enjoyed hunting and his cats. He was a simple man who enjoyed the simpler things in life like being outside. Jim retired from Quincy Soybean, where he began working in 1965. He was a maintenance foreman. Jim later worked at Lewis Seed. Later in life he was a beloved school bus driver for the Liberty School District and spoke often of his riders. In addition to his wife of 58 years, Sara, survivors include two sons, John (Shari) Ketterman of Lexington, Mo., and James Ketterman Jr. of Virginia; four grandchildren, Zane (Tiffany) Ketterman and Ian (Emilee) Ketterman, both of Lexington, and Lucas (Mackenzie) Ketterman of Corder, Mo., and Emma Ketterman of Kansas City, Mo; four great-grandchildren, Johnny, Amelia, Ellie Mae and John Luke Ketterman, and a brother-in-law, who was more like a son to him as he had legal guardianship of him as a child, Lloyd Roberts. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Betty Olson; and two brothers, Elmer Lee Ketterman and Charles Clark. A public celebration of life will be at a later date, sometime in August. Private burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Memorials may be made to Blessing Foundation for Hospice or the . Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020