|
|
James "Jim" Leaton McConnell, 71, of Fowler, Ill., passed away at 7:10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy, and the Rev. Henry Pratt will officiate. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Jim was born Feb. 4, 1948, in Quincy, IL to Leaton L. and Genadine Smithers McConnell. He was married to D'Ann Hinkle on July 9, 2006, in Quincy, and she survives. Also surviving are his mother, Genadine "Jenny" McConnell of Quincy; three children, Derek McConnell (Colleen) of Gilbert, Ariz., Jason McConnell of Nine Mile Falls, Wash., and Janine McConnell of Mesa, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Brice McConnell, Conner McConnell, Jett McConnell and Paisley McConnell; and his mother in-law, Dorothy Hinkle of Quincy. Jim was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, father, and father in-law, Raymond Hinkle. Jim previously worked in the appliance department at the Sears Store in Quincy for several years. He most recently worked as the master plumbing associate at the Quincy Home Depot Store. Jim loved to go fishing. He enjoyed fishing at his home where a lake was steps from his front porch. He also took fishing trips with family to Minnesota that were always enjoyed. Trips to the beach in Mexico and snorkeling with the turtles in Mexico with his wife D'Ann were also adventures that Jim looked forward to. Jim also thoroughly enjoyed reading history books and the Bible. Most of all, Jim simply enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Jim was a Christian by faith and attended the Faith Journey Church in Quincy. Pallbearers will be Jerry Davis, Larry Kulla, Daniel Logsdon, Dennis Gille, Jim Ostermueller, Eugene Speckler and Steve Moody. Memorials may be made to the . Online condolences may be made and a video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences may also be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019