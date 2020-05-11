|
QUINCY -- James Lee "Jim" Sass, 75, of Quincy, passed away at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Ill. Jim was born May 27, 1944, in Quincy, to Elmer and Dorothy Clarke Sass. He married Carol Werneth on Dec. 18, 1965, in Springfield, Ill. She survives. Professionally, Jim owed a local pattern shop, Sass Patterns, for 20 years, and was a considered a Master Pattern Maker. Before owning his own pattern shop, he was a pattern maker for many companies in the Tri-State Area. Over the years, Jim was a member of South Side Boat Club, North Side Boat Club, Twin Oaks, the Elks Club, the Adams County Republican Central Committee, and the NRA. He enjoyed fishing, shooting trap at SSBC and NSBC, and duck hunting, and in his childhood years, he enjoyed spending time at his parents' river camp in the North Bottoms. Jim had many talents, as he was known to be able to "fix" anything, he had amazing woodworking skills, and he was an inventor with several patents. Jim loved to make people laugh; he had a joke or story for every situation. His jokes and stories will be passed on through his family and friends. In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by two children, Christian Sass (Allison) of Elgin, Ill., and Sarah Grawe (Tony) of Mendon, Ill.; seven grandchildren, Jake, Charlotte, Evan, Lucy, Aaron James "AJ", Paul Daniel, and David; one sister, Norma Waldhaus; one aunt, Lydia Clarke; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and dear friends. Jim is preceded in death by his parents; one infant daughter, Cherie Michelle Sass; and one sister, Shirley (Sass) Meglemry. Jim was a born-again Christian and loved to teach the Word of God to others. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the family has decided to hold a Life Celebration at a later date. The family is being served by the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 11 to May 13, 2020