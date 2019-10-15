|
James L. Ward Jr., 81, of Griggsville passed away Saturday morning Oct. 12, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. He was born May 5, 1938, in Pike County, the son of the late James L. Ward Sr. and Darline Alexander Ward. He married Shirley Garrett on Oct. 21, 1969, and she survives at home. Also surviving are children Tammy (Kenny) DeWitt of Perry, Shane (Veronica) Ward of Pearl, Rhonda (Rick) Hazelrigg of Griggsville, Gena Tedrow of Virginia, Jeff Taylor (Tori Roland) of Dothan, Ala., Mike (Kay) Taylor of Griggsville, Pat Ward and Mike Ward both of Hannibal, 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were three sisters and four brothers. Jim was a truck driver for Explosives Inc. and Dyna Noble. He then owned and operated J & J Car Care in Griggsville for 15 years until his retirement. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a volunteer Fireman with the Griggsville Fire Department for many years. He loved the time he spent watching his grandchildren's sporting events and was a collector of many things. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday Oct. 17, 2019, at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Chapel in Griggsville. Burial will be in Griggsville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the chapel. Memorial contributions can be made to the Griggsville Fire Department. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019