James Lawrence Dailing, 87, passed away peacefully April 25, 2019, in Plantation, Fla. He was born June 27, 1931, in Quincy. Jim graduated from Quincy High School, attended Quincy College and graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering in 1953. He spent his entire 40 year career at Motorola in Chicago and Schaumburg, Ill., and in Plantation, Fla., as an engineer in applied research. Much of his work concerned the theoretical and practical aspects of crystal filters. He worked with computers from the early days and was fluent in several computer languages, particularly FORTRAN. He taught courses at Motorola and was an adjunct instructor in electrical engineering at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla. He holds four U.S. patents. Jim had many hobbies. He had been a ham radio operator (WA4CSQ) since the 1960s. He was an amateur astronomer and belonged to the Southern Cross Astronomical Society of South Florida and attended many Winter Star Parties. He was a member of the Motorola Retirees Club, a group of engineers who often got together to solve math problems. He loved listening to jazz and was an avid reader of history, philosophy and religion. He was a longtime member of St. Gregory's Church in Plantation. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Lou (nee Bastert) Dailing; brother, Daniel Dailing of Quincy; sister, Ruth Ann Armbruster of Scotia, N.Y.; five children, Anne Brill (David) of Washington, D.C., Phillip Dailing (Diane) of St. Charles, Ill., Janet Hillier (fiancé, Steve Cox) of Wauconda, Ill., Stephen Dailing of Plantation, Fla., and David Dailing (Sherri) of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Rebecca, Daniel (Abby) and Adam Brill, Jennifer Albert (Joe), Lucas Dailing, Amy Jackson (Kevin), and Peter Dailing; and four great-grandchildren, Aspen, Mason, and Jaxon Albert and Noel Jackson. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Gregory's Catholic Church, 200 N. University Drive, Plantation, Fla., Saturday, May 18. Burial will be at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy at a later date. MEMORIALS: South Florida Amateur Astronomers Association (SFAAA), 16001 West State Road 84, Sunrise, FL 33326. ARRANGEMENTS: T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home. WEBSITE: tmralph.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 6 to May 8, 2019