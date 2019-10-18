|
James Lee Buckner, 59, of Quincy, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at his home. He was born July 29, 1960, in Quincy, the son of Thomas and Patricia (Kemner) Buckner. James attended Lighthouse Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, camping and being outdoors. Survivors include his children, Jason T. Buckner of Quincy and Stephanie L. (Ryan A.) Miller of Roscoe, Ill.; his siblings, Jeff (Tammi) Buckner, Sue (Ray) Archer, Bill Buckner and Mark Buckner, all of Quincy; grandchildren, James and John Buckner, and Charlotte, Ellie and Matilda Miller; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 1419 Koch's Lane, in Quincy. The family will greet friends from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the church. Inurnment will be in Sunset Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Awanas through Lighthouse Baptist Church to sponsor Kids in Christ. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019