Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Resources
More Obituaries for James Buckner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Lee Buckner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Lee Buckner Obituary
James Lee Buckner, 59, of Quincy, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at his home.

He was born July 29, 1960, in Quincy, the son of Thomas and Patricia (Kemner) Buckner.

James attended Lighthouse Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, camping and being outdoors.

Survivors include his children, Jason T. Buckner of Quincy and Stephanie L. (Ryan A.) Miller of Roscoe, Ill.; his siblings, Jeff (Tammi) Buckner, Sue (Ray) Archer, Bill Buckner and Mark Buckner, all of Quincy; grandchildren, James and John Buckner, and Charlotte, Ellie and Matilda Miller; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 1419 Koch's Lane, in Quincy.

The family will greet friends from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the church. Inurnment will be in Sunset Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Awanas through Lighthouse Baptist Church to sponsor Kids in Christ.

Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now