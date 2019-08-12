Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manes Funeral Home Inc. - Newport
363 East Main Street
Newport, TN 37821
423-623-6952
Resources
More Obituaries for James Neill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Leroy Neill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Leroy Neill Obituary
NEWPORT, Tenn. -- James Leroy Neill, 62, of Newport, Tenn., passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

He loved his family more than anything, especially his soul mate and wife for nearly 30 years.

He had a passion for riding motorcycles which started at a young age with his brothers and continued into his life, riding with his wife and adult children.

He is survived by his parents, John and Geraldine Neill of West Point, Ill.; wife, Peggy Neill of Newport; sons, James (Amy) Neill of Hannibal, Mo., and Ben (Robyn) Burnett of Newport; daughters, Laurie (Mark) Frese of Conroe, Tex., and Barby (David) Wulff of Columbia, Mo.; brothers, Richard (Donna) Neill of Warsaw, Ill., Gerald (Barb) Neill of Taylor, Tex., and Eldon (Holly) Neill of Camden, Ohio; sisters, Christine (Robin) Robbins of Kansas City, Mo., and Carol Shoopman of West Point, Ill.; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Manes Funeral Home, 363 E. Main St., in Newport. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. Wednesday, at Manes Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the guest register online at manesfuneralhome.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now