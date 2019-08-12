|
NEWPORT, Tenn. -- James Leroy Neill, 62, of Newport, Tenn., passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. He loved his family more than anything, especially his soul mate and wife for nearly 30 years. He had a passion for riding motorcycles which started at a young age with his brothers and continued into his life, riding with his wife and adult children. He is survived by his parents, John and Geraldine Neill of West Point, Ill.; wife, Peggy Neill of Newport; sons, James (Amy) Neill of Hannibal, Mo., and Ben (Robyn) Burnett of Newport; daughters, Laurie (Mark) Frese of Conroe, Tex., and Barby (David) Wulff of Columbia, Mo.; brothers, Richard (Donna) Neill of Warsaw, Ill., Gerald (Barb) Neill of Taylor, Tex., and Eldon (Holly) Neill of Camden, Ohio; sisters, Christine (Robin) Robbins of Kansas City, Mo., and Carol Shoopman of West Point, Ill.; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Manes Funeral Home, 363 E. Main St., in Newport. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. Wednesday, at Manes Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the guest register online at manesfuneralhome.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019