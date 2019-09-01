|
The Rev. James M. Jenkins 81, of Quincy, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home. He was born Sept. 15, 1937, in Groesbeck, Texas, the son of James M. Jenkins Sr. and Lorene Griffis. He married the Rev. Constance "Connie" Leonard on March 5, 1966, in Wichita, Kan. She Survives. Jim served his country in the U.S. Air Force, retiring after 20 years, seeing service in Vietnam. After Jim's retirement from the military he was called to the ministry, graduating from Western Illinois University and Garrett Evangelical Seminary on the Northwestern University campus in Chicago. The Rev. Jenkins was appointed to many churches of the Illinois Great River Conference including Augusta, Huntsville, Hull, New Canton and Kinderhook. Pastor Jenkins retired from full-time ministry after serving the area for over 20 years until his retirement. He had resided at the Illinois Veterans Home for the last several years. In addition to his wife, the Rev. Constance "Connie" Jenkins of Quincy, survivors include a daughter, Lorene (Mark) Willard of Bowen; two sons, Parker Jenkins (Tracey) of Ulen, Minn., and Payton Jenkins of South Whitley, Ind.; three grandchildren, Whitney Willard of Chicago, and Alex Jenkins and Mason Jenkins, both of Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother in infancy and two sisters. Jim had a great sense of humor. He loved God, his country and his church. Most of all, he loved and delighted in his family. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Tomich and the Rev. Patrick Leonard officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. The Scott Air Force Base Funeral Honor Guard will conduct military services at the cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, and from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home Memorials may be made to the Quincy Benefit Fund at the Illinois Veterans Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019