CANTON, Mo. -- James "Jim" M. McCoy, 77, of Canton, died March 1, 2019, at his home. Jim was born on Sept. 27, 1941, in Clark County, Mo., a son of Morgan and Elsie (Mills) McCoy. He married Betty Gallaher in March 1973, and she preceded him in death on July 4, 2017. Prior to retiring, Jim had worked at Titan Wheel as a set-up man on the rim line. He was a graduate of Clark County High School. His favorite hobbies were hunting and fishing. He very much loved his dogs, especially Buster, his lab. Survivors include six children, Donald (Doug) Crenshaw, Lori (Tommy) Crenshaw, James (Deborah) Crenshaw, Darin (Rhonda) Crenshaw, Ryan (Gemper) McCoy and Rachel McCoy; grandchildren, Amber Gallaher, Brittany (Josh) McCaskey, Joshua Crenshaw, Jordyn Crenshaw, Jensen Crenshaw, Noah Crenshaw, Joseph Wilson, Allena Wilson, Mariah Crenshaw, and Princess McCoy; and one great-grandchild, Aiden, and two on the way. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and two sons, Mike Gallaher and Scott Crenshaw. SERVICES: 1 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. VISITATION: Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Fishing for Freedom. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019