James Michael "Mike" Rokita was called home on Monday, April 13, 2020, while surrounded with his family. After a 14-month battle with cancer, Mike passed peacefully at the Illinois Veterans Home at age 78. He was born on July 16, 1941, in Quincy to Dr. Adam and Mary (Goodwin) Rokita. The eldest of six children, Mike was often found at the athletic field playing baseball with his brothers and tormenting his sisters. They survive to tell the tales, Robert Rokita (Barbara), Richard Rokita (Cathie), Marynelle Kellum, Shelley Fenton and Jenny Kelley (Kent). Many loving nieces and nephews survive who knew him as "Uncle Moe." Mike served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1965. He was honored to be chosen to serve in the Old Guard in Arlington, Va. His most memorable moments included serving in President Lyndon Johnson's inauguration parade and President John F. Kennedy's funeral. He (finally!) married Rita (Schoonover) Wood on June 20, 1987. Together, they had just shy of 33 years of happiness and two daughters, Laura and Lacey. Mike joined his daughter, Laura Beth, in heaven. Rita and Lacey Rokita (Aaron Hancock) survive. Mike was operator of the family-owned Park Bowl on 12th and Harrison streets for many years, where he spent most of his time. After the bowling alley closed in 1989, the family moved to Southern California, where he worked in licensed apparel sales. Upon returning to Quincy in 1995, he worked for many years as a jewelry salesman for K's Merchandise and SJA Jewelry Inc. He retired briefly in 2011 but wasn't quite ready to say goodbye to his working days. He worked at Lowe's, selling appliances until his diagnosis in February 2019. In addition to his bowling career, Mike was an avid sportsman. He spent many years playing baseball, softball and golf. He was a professional baseball umpire in Fort Myers, Fla., before the opening of the Park Bowl. He was a devoted Cardinals fan and enjoyed the family Cardinals-Dodgers rivalry. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, immediate services for Mike will be private. Interment with military rites will be in Calvary Cemetery. A memorial Mass at Blessed Sacrament, of which he was a parishioner, and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. The family wishes to thank all their friends and family for their love and support during this time. Please feel free to send a card or note to the family directly or through the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to American Brain Tumor Association. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020