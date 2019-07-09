James "Jim" Oscar Mallory, Jr., 72, of Hannibal passed away at 8:21 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at his home. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Reverend Faye Vaughn will officiate. Internment will be held at a later date at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, Mo. Family and friends are invited to Jim's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. James was born on Jan. 28, 1947, in Hannibal, Mo., to James Sr. and Frankie Bea Myers Mallory. He first married Gwendolyn Jamison in 1970 in Chicago. Later, James married Shirley Kimbrough in 1977, and she preceded him in death in 2009. He also was preceded in death by his mother on Feb. 29, 2004, and a brother-in-law, Cecil Rhoades. Survivors include his father of Hannibal; his daughter; Dr. Devona Mallory of Albany, Ga.; stepchildren, Tracy Kimbrough of Plano, Texas; Rita Kimbrough of Chicago; Stanford Kimbrough III of Chicago; three sisters, Glenda Breland (Douglas) of Florissant, Mo.; Vanessa Rhodes, Pensacola, Fla.; Carla Green of Hannibal; numerous nieces and nephews, and several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren. Jim also is survived by a special friends Kay Demic, Terri Griffin and Ramonda Robinson. James served his country in the United States Marines. He reached the rank of Staff Sergeant and served two tours in Vietnam as a demolition expert. In his spare time, Jim loved watching movies, especially action war movies. He also enjoyed spending time building model cars. Muscle cars from the 60s and 70s were his favorites. Jim was a sharp dresser and was always dressed to kill. He was a member of the American Legion. Jim is a Hannibal High School graduate with the Class of 1965. Honorary pallbearers will be Marlon Green, Samuel Green, Nicholas Bates, Douglas Breland, Murphy Jamison, Jr., Kaydan Peeples and "The Brick." Memorial donations may be made to the s Project or Disable Veterans of America. Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 9 to July 11, 2019