Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church
James P. "Jim" Lubbring


James P. "Jim" Lubbring
1941 - 2019
James P. "Jim" Lubbring Obituary
James "Jim" P. Lubbring, 77, of Quincy died on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Blessing Hospital surrounded by his family.

Jim was born in Quincy on April 14, 1941, the son of Fred "Fritz" and Geraldine (Harwood) Lubbring. He married Linda L. Willing on Feb. 11, 1972, in Quincy, and she survives.

Jim worked for Kirlin's Inc. for 50 years prior to retiring. He was warehouse manager for many years and had also been the candy buyer.

He was a 1959 graduate of Notre Dame High School. He was a member of St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. Jim was a 50-year member of the Bogey Busters Golf League. Jim was known by his fellow golfers and friends as "Lube."

In addition to his wife survivors also include his children, Chris (Kim) Lubbring of St. Louis, Mo., Missy Lubbring-Stratman of Quincy, and David Royal of Terre Haute, Ind.; grandchildren Will and Chloe Lubbring of St. Louis, Gavin Masters of Quincy, twins Brynn and Kylie Royal of Terre Haute, Ind.; his mother-in-law, Maurine Willing and her companion Earl Page of Quincy; and a brother-in-law Richard Willing of Quincy.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

SERVICES: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and 11 a.m. in St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

VISITATION: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at the funeral home.

MEMORIALS: or Masses may be given in his memory.

ARRANGEMENTS: The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019
