James R. Caley, 79, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He was born Jan. 30, 1940, in Quincy. Whether you knew him as James, Jim, J.R., Ronnie or Ron, you know he loved and laughed his way through his entire life, restoring cars into beautiful masterpieces. Survivors include two daughters, Ronda Caley Barton (Tom) and Claudine (Dinie) Sanders (RJ); a granddaughter, Bridgett Cooper (AJ); a great-grandson, Judah, and soon to arrive Cale; a sister, Claudine Vitatoe (Ed); a brother, Mack Caley; and nieces Kristy, Kelly, Wendy, Raquel and Leaha. SERVICES: James will be cremated. He will be laid to rest with his parents, Arthur and Lucille, at noon Saturday, April 13, in Loraine, with a memorial gathering at the Loraine Firehouse afterward. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019