James R. Kuznik, 57, of Springfield, formerly of Quincy, died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by his family. James was born June 23, 1961, in Springfield, the son of James J. and Clara M. LaRocca Kuznik. James participated in the Special Olympics when he was younger. He was a big music fan who loved Elvis Presley. He also enjoyed watching movies. James was a joy to be around, and he was loved by everyone who met him. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers-in-law, Richard G. Higgins, Robert J. Kiser and Randy Kawamoto. He is survived by his two sisters, Rosemary Higgins of North Barrington and Rita Kawamoto of Sheridan, Wyo.; aunt, Frances Relzda; nephew, David Scheibal; and numerous cousins. SERVICES: Graveside ceremony at 2 p.m. Feb. 6, 2019, at Calvary Cemetery in Springfield with the Rev. Samuel Bagyo Jr. officiating. ARRANGEMENTS: Butler Funeral Home.