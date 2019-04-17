Home

Arnold's Funeral Home - Lewistown
112 West Main St.
Lewistown, MO 63452
573-215-2288
James Ray Primm


1949 - 2019
James Ray Primm Obituary
LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- James Ray Primm, 69, of Lewistown, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

A son of Robert Primm Jr. and Reba Sue (Dance) Primm Smith, he was born on June 24, 1949, in Quincy, Ill. He was united in marriage to Annette Corben on Oct. 4, 1969, in Lewistown.

Jim was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lewistown and the National Rifle Association. He was a collector of Lewistown memorabilia and liked going hunting, fishing and to auctions. He loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Annette Primm of Lewistown; two children, Ryan (Kristi) Primm and Melissa (Adam) Johnson of Lewistown; grandchildren, Alex Primm, Allison, Ashley and Audrey O'Brien; uncle, Jerry (Betty) Dance of Lewistown; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Jackson Primm.

SERVICES: No services are scheduled. Private interment will be in Lewistown Cemetery.

MEMORIALS: and condolences to Annette Primm, PO Box 95, Lewistown, MO, 63452.

ARRANGEMENTS: Arnold's Funeral Home, Lewistown.

WEBSITE: arnoldsfuneralhome.net.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019
