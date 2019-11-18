Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coder Funeral Chapel - LaBelle
104 North Main St.
LaBelle, MO 63447
(660) 213-3225
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Coder Funeral Chapel - LaBelle
104 North Main St.
LaBelle, MO 63447
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Coder Funeral Chapel - LaBelle
104 North Main St.
LaBelle, MO 63447
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Richard (Butch) Stewart


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Richard (Butch) Stewart Obituary
James Richard (Butch) Stewart, 75, of LaBelle, Mo., passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at his home in LaBelle.

He was born Aug. 5, 1944, in California, the son of James Richard Stewart Sr. and Clista Mabel (Gill) Stewart. He was united in marriage to Gloria Jean (Jeanie) Levengood on Sept. 23, 1966, in Lewistown, Mo.

Surviving are his wife, Jeanie Stewart, of LaBelle; two sons, James (Jim) and Chelle Stewart of Knoxville, Tenn., and Eric and Janette Stewart of LaBelle; one brother, Dale and Frankie Stewart of Washburn, Mo.; three sisters Zelma Moore of Springfield, Mo., Lola Yates of Lancaster, Penn., and Rita and Fred McCoy of Highlandville, Mo.; five grandchildren, Ethan and Marykate Stewart, Joselyn Stewart, Courtney and Wes Friday, Jesse and Bree Stewart, and Daelyn Stewart; six great grandchildren, Cameron, Grayson, Angel, Wesley, Miriam and Lucas; and several nieces and nephews.

Butch received his education in Spokane, Mo., where he graduated from high school. Butch was employed as a laborer and handyman. He was employed as a maintenance man at LaBelle Senior Housing for over 20 years and was a handyman for anyone that needed something done. He was always willing to lend a hand. He farmed for several area farmers. But his joy was spending time with his grandkids and was always wishing he had more time to spend with them.

Memorial services will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle, Mo. The Rev. Elmer Hagood will officiate the services. Burial will be at a later date.

Music will be "Go Rest High on that Mountain."

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. till time of services at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle.

Memorials are suggested to the LaBelle Senior Center and may be left at or mailed to Coder Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 151, LaBelle, MO, 63447.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -