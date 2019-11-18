|
|
James Richard (Butch) Stewart, 75, of LaBelle, Mo., passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at his home in LaBelle. He was born Aug. 5, 1944, in California, the son of James Richard Stewart Sr. and Clista Mabel (Gill) Stewart. He was united in marriage to Gloria Jean (Jeanie) Levengood on Sept. 23, 1966, in Lewistown, Mo. Surviving are his wife, Jeanie Stewart, of LaBelle; two sons, James (Jim) and Chelle Stewart of Knoxville, Tenn., and Eric and Janette Stewart of LaBelle; one brother, Dale and Frankie Stewart of Washburn, Mo.; three sisters Zelma Moore of Springfield, Mo., Lola Yates of Lancaster, Penn., and Rita and Fred McCoy of Highlandville, Mo.; five grandchildren, Ethan and Marykate Stewart, Joselyn Stewart, Courtney and Wes Friday, Jesse and Bree Stewart, and Daelyn Stewart; six great grandchildren, Cameron, Grayson, Angel, Wesley, Miriam and Lucas; and several nieces and nephews. Butch received his education in Spokane, Mo., where he graduated from high school. Butch was employed as a laborer and handyman. He was employed as a maintenance man at LaBelle Senior Housing for over 20 years and was a handyman for anyone that needed something done. He was always willing to lend a hand. He farmed for several area farmers. But his joy was spending time with his grandkids and was always wishing he had more time to spend with them. Memorial services will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle, Mo. The Rev. Elmer Hagood will officiate the services. Burial will be at a later date. Music will be "Go Rest High on that Mountain." Visitation will be from 1 p.m. till time of services at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle. Memorials are suggested to the LaBelle Senior Center and may be left at or mailed to Coder Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 151, LaBelle, MO, 63447. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019