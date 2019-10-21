|
|
James Robert "Pat" Snodgrass, 87, of Palmyra, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at his home in Palmyra. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. Reverend Mark Carpenter and Reverend Dewayne Larenson will officiate. Burial with Full Military Rites by American Legion Post #174 Boots-Dickson will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. Pat was born June 30, 1932, in Marion County to William Robert and Lillian Mae Gunther Snodgrass. He was married to Wilma Joan Walker on July 23, 1952. She preceded him in death on Dec. 31, 1997. Survivors include his children Lorri Davis (Ron) of Shelbina, Mo., Laine Hudson (Steve) of Palmyra, Jacki Snodgrass of Jacksonville, Ill., Leslie Blackburn (Scottie) of Pond Creek, Okla., Jodi David (Larry) of Hannibal, Mo., Larry Snodgrass (Trina) of Palmyra, Jon Snodgrass (Tina) of Palmyra, and son in-law, Kenny Lee of Cape Girardeau, Mo.; brother Wayne Snodgrass (Mary) of Palmyra, and sister Irene Durst of LaGrange, Mo.; grandchildren, Cara, Kim, Leanne, Matthew, Josh, Dalton, Blake, Brein, Brittany, Travis, Nicole, Logan, Jon Robert, Alex, Haley, Samantha, and Maddie; 19 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. Pat was preceded in death by his Parents, Wife, daughter Janice Lee, brothers Louis Snodgrass, Hank Snodgrass, Mike Snodgrass, Smokey Snodgrass, Bill Snodgrass; sisters, Martha Swanson, Annabelle Bainter, and special friend, Jo Ann Walker. Professionally he was a plumber/welder by trade working for Bleigh Construction for 41 years before he retired. He served in the United States Army from 1953 until 1955. He was a member of The First Christian Church in Palmyra. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice or Palmyra First Christian Church. Pallbearers will be Josh Hudson, Logan Wehner, Blake Ardrey, Jon Robert Snodgrass, Alex Bennett, Dalton O'Leary, Joey Hayes and Matthew Lee. Honorary Pallbearers will be Raymond Hall, Robert Hall, Scott Snodgrass, Mike Durst, John Knoche, Virgil Lackey, Randy Tallman, Becky O'Brien, and Cathy Tallman. Online condolences may be made, and video tribute may be viewed at www.LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019