Graveside services, with military rites, for James Robert Whitson and Genevieve Marie (Vass) Whitson will be held at Byler Cemetery, East County Road 2600, Dallas City at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019. Following the service, friends and family are invited to celebrate at the Hancock County Extension Service Building, 550 North Madison St., Carthage. Mr. and Mrs. Whitson lived on their family farm on the same road as the cemetery from 1949 to 2005. After leaving the farm, they moved to Champaign to be near family. He passed away on Jan. 30, 2015. She died on Oct. 6, 2018. Bob and Genevieve were married in New York City on Aug. 28, 1943. He was born near Rushville on June 8, 1921, the son of Guy and Myrtle (Haley) Whitson. Genevieve was born in Hancock County on Dec. 11, 1921, the daughter of Clay and Corinne (Smith) Vass. They raised three children, including Roxanne Frey, Valerie Johnson and Michael Whitson, all graduates of Dallas City High School. Bob served in the US Navy from 1940 to 1948 with duty aboard the USS Herndon during the Invasion of Normandy, June 6, 1944. Genevieve taught in various schools in Hancock County. They were members of the Colusa United Methodist Church and enjoyed traveling and visiting with school friends and family. Memorial gifts for the couple may be directed to the Hancock County Endowment Fund at the Community Foundation, 4531 Maine St., Suite A, Quincy, Illinois 62305. Banks and Beals Funeral Home is assisting with the service. Condolences may be left by visiting their obituary at banksandbeals.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 16 to July 18, 2019