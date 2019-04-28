James Roman Zellerman, 62, of Quincy, died peacefully at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at his winter home in Melbourne, Fla. with his family by his side. He was born Sept. 25, 1956, to Joe and Florence (Kattlemann) Zellerman in Quincy. He married Donna L. Irving on May 17, 2011, in San Francisco. She survives. He attended Catholic Boys High School and graduated in 1974. He went on to attend the University of Illinois Champaign Urbana and graduated from the School of Engineering in 1979. He then moved to Sunnyvale, Calif., to begin his accomplished career with Lockheed Martin in 1979. At Lockheed, he helped develop GPS tracking and was a pioneer in an early application to track missiles. As an engineer, Jim was highly accomplished. He designed hit-to-kill defense missiles and nuclear weapons. He went on to manage billion-dollar large-missile programs. At the age of 45, Jim became one of the youngest directors in Lockheed history. He was director of LCTMK and had 1,000 professional people reporting to him until he retired in 2006. In 2006, he returned home to Quincy and became a co-owner of Edgewood Orchards, along with his brothers, Dennis and Gary. Edgewood Orchards has been in the Zellerman family since 1930. Jim loved working at the orchard. His favorite time of year was in the fall when the orchard was open. Jim loved talking to and spending time with the customers. He especially loved giving school tours to young students. Jim traveled many places, but he always thought one of the most beautiful places was the orchard, especially when it was in full bloom in early spring. Jim was an extremely devoted family man. He spent as much time with his family as he could. He loved watching his two granddaughters grow. Some of his favorite memories are teaching his children and grandchildren lessons that he hopes they will carry with them forever. Although Jim had a very accomplished professional career, his biggest accomplishment was being a husband, father and grandparent. He truly loved being a dad and a grandpa. In addition to his wife, survivors include two daughters, Lindsey Irving of Melbourne and Morgan Irving of Austin, Texas; two granddaughters, Willow and Rowan of Melbourne; brothers, Dennis Zellerman and Gary (Theresa) Zellerman; a niece, Rachel Zellerman; nephews, Trevor Zellerman, Clark Zellerman and Jeff Zellerman, all of Quincy; a sister-in-law, Pam, and her husband, Steve Blacketer, of Quincy; and his two loyal golden retrievers, Cooper and Canyon. Jim was preceded in death by his parents. SERVICES: A private service and celebration of life will be held in San Francisco. ARRANGEMENTS: Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, Fla. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary