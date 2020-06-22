|
|
Mr. James (Jimmie) Russell Schultz, 64, of Kirksville, formerly of Ewing, Mo., passed away, Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1:35 a.m. at Kirksville Manor Care in Kirksville. He was born April 22, 1956, in Hannibal, Mo., a son of Russell Lyle and Edith Marie Durst Schultz. Jim had lived in Kirksville the past 25 years. He liked to fish, eat at restaurants, drink soda and coffee and take pickup truck rides. He also enjoyed attending Cardinal Baseball games and shopping at Walmart and the Bass Pro Shop. Jim also liked to bowl and play pool. In earlier years he delivered ad papers in the Kirksville area. Jim had attended the Baptist Church in Kirksville and had worked at the Sheltered Workshop in Kirksville for over 10 years. Survivors include two sisters, Shirley (Carroll) Garkie of Ewing and Kathyrn (Greg) Roberts of Boonville, MO; two brothers, Johnnie (Pam) Schultz and Jeffrey (Amy) Schultz both of Ewing; six nephews, five nieces and several great nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing with Pastor Jacob Hercamp officiating. Burial will be in Dover Cemetery, Selves Addition near LaGrange, Mo. Visitation will be held Tuesday morning June 23 from 10 a.m. until time of service at the Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing. The family suggests memorials be made to the Dover Cemetery Association. Online condolences may be left at www.davis-fh.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 22 to June 24, 2020