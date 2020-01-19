|
|
James Samuel "Jim" Veit, 84, of Palmyra, went to his eternal home on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Palmyra, with Father Mike Quinn officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Palmyra. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, with a rosary at 7 p.m. Jim was born Dec. 21, 1935, at home in Osage Bend, Mo., the fourth of five children of Frank H. and Mathilda Twehous Veit. Due to the untimely death of his mother while still a toddler, Jim and his brother Joe were sent to live with an uncle and aunt, Sam and Annie Westerman, who raised them to adulthood on the family's dairy farm. When Jim was 18, he joined the U.S. Army and spent most of his military time in Germany, where he trained as a tank mechanic and as an electrician. He married Arlene Schenewerk on Sept. 8, 1958, at St. Martins Catholic Church in St. Martins, Mo. She survives. The Veits moved to the Palmyra area in February 1960, where they lived happily together for 60 years. Jim was first employed as an artificial inseminator for Northern Ohio Breeders Association of Tiffin, Ohio. He later worked for the maintenance department of St. Elizabeth Hospital in Hannibal, before joining American Cyanamid (now BASF) for the next 35 years, a job he thoroughly enjoyed. After his retirement in 2000, he worked part time in maintenance for the Palmyra R-1 School District until 2012. Jim has been an integral member of St. Joseph Catholic Church since 1960. He joined the Knights of Columbus that year, eventually serving twice as grand knight and becoming a lifetime third-degree member. Jim taught various Catholic religion classes for 15 years, served on Parish Council and was a vital member of the Building Committee. He and his wife were founding members of the St. Joseph Caterers, where they became renowned in the community for their homemade pies. Beginning in the mid-1970s, Jim and Arlene joined the Catholic retreat programs of Marriage Encounter, Cursillo, Teens Encounter Christ, REC prison ministry and Engaged Encounter. Jim made many powerful friendships through these programs as he served to spread the good news of God. More recently, he spread joy to the residents of Maple Lawn Nursing Home, where he led countless games of Farkel. He was an avid gardener for many years and could fix almost anything. Jim lived a life of service, was a friend to everyone he met and always had a story to share. He will be missed by many. In addition to his wife, Arlene, suvivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Leann and Craig Peden; granddaughter, Claire Peden of Grapevine, Texas; sisters-in-law Lillian Veit, Rita Rustemeyer, Kaye (Ken) Meller and Olga Schenewerk; brother-in-law, Bill Woods; his close friend and caregiver Ed Cramer; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his son, Samuel; his parents; stepmother, Anna; his sisters, Anstine Buechter and Dolores Holtmeyer; his brothers, Francis (Bud) and Joe; and other extended family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the St. Joseph Building Fund, or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared and video tribute viewed at LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020