HANNIBAL, Mo. -- James Troy Noland, 53, of Hannibal, died at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. Troy was born July 3, 1965, in Ashaffenburg, Germany, to Robert Frank and Georgia Mae Dalton Noland. Professionally, Troy was a carpenter in every sense of the word. He built houses, furniture, refurbished old furniture and could make just about anything with his hands. He was very mechanical and enjoyed working on vehicles. Troy loved the outdoors, whether fishing or simply observing wild life. Another of Troy's favorite pastimes was reading his Bible. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan as well as a Green Bay Packers fan. He participated in many of the "Over 30 Fence Painting" events during Tom Sawyer Days and won multiple times. Troy loved grilling and barbecuing. He was always the "designated griller." He also was known for his wonderful breakfasts. He will be missed by all who knew him for his loving, humble, giving and hard working character. Troy's most enjoyable time was spent with his children. Troy was a very active member of the Crossing Church. Survivors include his mother, Georgia Mae Noland of Rensselaer; three children, Cassy Brown (Ronald) of Hannibal, Kari Noland of Hannibal and James Troy Noland Jr. of Hannibal; two brothers, Sean Steinmann of Monroe City and Aaron Steinmann (Lori) of Foristell; and one aunt, Becky Steinmann of Monroe City. He also is survived by four grandchildren, Addison Brown, Gracelynn Brown, Cameron Noland and Clayton McAfee. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Noland; grandfather, George Otis Dalton; grandmother, Minnie Lela Horton Dalton; and one uncle, Dwight Steinmann. SERVICES: 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home, Hannibal. The Rev. Randy Drish will officiate. Burial will be in Grand View Burial Park, Hannibal. Pallbearers will be Sean Steinmann, Aaron Steinmann, Ronald Brown, Adam McAfee, Joe Worrell and Richie Hehmeyer. Honorary pallbearers will be James Noland Jr. and Randy Drish. VISITATION: 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: The Crossing Church. ARRANGEMENTS: James O'Donnell Funeral Home. WEBSITE: jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019