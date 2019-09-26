Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Resources
More Obituaries for James Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. "Jim" Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James W. "Jim" Harris Obituary
James W. "Jim" Harris, 84, of Quincy, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Blessing Hospital.

Jim was born July 18, 1935, in Richfield, Ill., The son of Earl and Goldie (Haistings) Harris. He married Marilyn J. Jenkins on Sept. 5, 1959. She preceded him in death Oct. 30, 2011.

Jim was of the Christian faith and was a member of Madison Park Christian Church. He enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing and was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. He loved the time he spent with his family and grandchildren. He could fix or make anything. He made cradles for his grandchildren to be passed down for generations.

Survivors include three daughters, Barbara G. (David) Trenter of Liberty, Ill., Susan J. (Bob) Glover of Quincy and Caren C. (Bud) Richie of Quincy; four siblings, Joe Harris of Barry, Ill., Russell (Imogene) Harris of Pittsfield, Ill., Rosie (George) Hively of Barry and Frances Robinette of Chapin, Ill.; grandchildren, Nicolle (Nate) Gerhardt, Jessica (Travis) Beever and Matthew (Samantha) Glover; stepgrandchildren, Nathan (Tammie) Trenter and Nicholas Trenter; great-grandchildren, Dalton Tournear, Brynlee Gerhardt, Aleigha Beeve and a great-granddaughter due in January; stepgreat-grandchildren, Charline Trenter, Ayla Trenter and David Trenter; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Jim was preceded in death by his father; mother; sister-in-law and brother-in-law (Dorothy and George Zulauf); and sister-in-law (Wanda Harris).

A special thank you to Blessing Hospice and his caregivers at Good Samaritan Home.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in Shiloh Cemetery, near Plainville, Ill.

Memorials can be made to the Adams County Chapter.

Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now