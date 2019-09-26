|
James W. "Jim" Harris, 84, of Quincy, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Jim was born July 18, 1935, in Richfield, Ill., The son of Earl and Goldie (Haistings) Harris. He married Marilyn J. Jenkins on Sept. 5, 1959. She preceded him in death Oct. 30, 2011. Jim was of the Christian faith and was a member of Madison Park Christian Church. He enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing and was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. He loved the time he spent with his family and grandchildren. He could fix or make anything. He made cradles for his grandchildren to be passed down for generations. Survivors include three daughters, Barbara G. (David) Trenter of Liberty, Ill., Susan J. (Bob) Glover of Quincy and Caren C. (Bud) Richie of Quincy; four siblings, Joe Harris of Barry, Ill., Russell (Imogene) Harris of Pittsfield, Ill., Rosie (George) Hively of Barry and Frances Robinette of Chapin, Ill.; grandchildren, Nicolle (Nate) Gerhardt, Jessica (Travis) Beever and Matthew (Samantha) Glover; stepgrandchildren, Nathan (Tammie) Trenter and Nicholas Trenter; great-grandchildren, Dalton Tournear, Brynlee Gerhardt, Aleigha Beeve and a great-granddaughter due in January; stepgreat-grandchildren, Charline Trenter, Ayla Trenter and David Trenter; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Jim was preceded in death by his father; mother; sister-in-law and brother-in-law (Dorothy and George Zulauf); and sister-in-law (Wanda Harris). A special thank you to Blessing Hospice and his caregivers at Good Samaritan Home. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in Shiloh Cemetery, near Plainville, Ill. Memorials can be made to the Adams County Chapter. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019