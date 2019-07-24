Home

James O'Donnell Funeral Home, Inc. - Hannibal
302 S. 5th Street
Hannibal, MO 63401
(573) 221-8188
Jameson Anthony Williams

Jameson Anthony Williams Obituary
Jameson Anthony Williams, 2, of Center, passed away at 9:37 a.m., Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home.

Services will be at noon Saturday, July 27, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Minister Jason Southward will officiate. Burial will be in Bear Creek Cemetery in rural Hannibal.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.

Jameson was born Aug. 28, 2016, in Quincy to Samuel Williams and Ashley Dodd.

Survivors include his parents of Center; three brothers, Aiden Williams, Skyler Williams and Carson Hawn; one sister, Catherine Dodd; grandparents, Hopper Dodd Jr. of New London, and Debra Sowell of Quincy; great-grandparents, Joseph and Helga Williams of Quincy; aunts and uncles, William Oscar Dodd (Melinda), James Henry Dodd III, Cassie Brown (Joe), Nancy Paulino, Brianna Lucas, Jamie Matson (Carrie), Heidi Williams, Stefan Williams (Mercedes), Jamie Sowell, and numerous cousins and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Catherine Dodd; great-grandparents, Oscar and Sandy Rickey, Hopper Dodd Sr. and Joyce Dodd; great-aunts, Pansy Waters and Mary McCullough; and great uncle, Billy Gene Rickey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family for funeral expenses. Checks can be made payable to Samuel Williams.

Pallbearers will be Jordan Weatherby, Wyatt Weatherby, Bryan Wisdom and Lucas Wisdom.

Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com.

Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 24 to July 26, 2019
