Jan David Boyd, 66, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 11:16 am Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 in his home. There will be no services. The family is being served by the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, Ill. Jan was born March 4, 1954, in Quincy, Ill., to Russell Glen and Gwendole Hoskins Boyd. Survivors include one brother, Gary Boyd (Clarita) of Quincy, Ill.; two sisters, Dawn Kroner (Roger) of Quincy, Ill., and Linda Mock (Jeff) of Quincy, Ill.; four nieces, Jamie Davis, Nicole Wright (Jay), Lindsey Lentz, and Sarah Boyd; two nephews, Christy Boyd (Christine) and Jon Pittman (Jess); and ten great-nephews and great-nieces, Jack Lentz, Isiah and Brooklyn Boyd, McKenzie and Dylan Wright, Garrett and Nicholas Davis, and Mae, Marty, and Morgan Pittman. Jan was preceded in death by his parents. Jan graduated from Quincy High School. He worked at many factories over the years, including Quincy Compressor and Caterpillar. He went on to get certified as a CNA through John Wood Community College and worked at Illinois Veterans Home. Jan was outgoing and had a great sense of humor. He loved being outside, whether that be on his grandfather's farm, or vegetable gardening, mushroom hunting, or fishing. He also loved talking about politics and music. Jan played the drums in a band called "Mississippi Breakdown" that toured around Quincy and the surrounding areas. Most of all, Jan liked his neighbors and he loved his family. Jan loved Jesus and reading scripture. He attended The Crossing in Hannibal. Memorial contributions may be made to Quincy Community Foundation for the Samantha Otte Youth Opportunity Fund. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020