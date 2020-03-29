|
|
Jana Iliene Jorgenson, born in Clarkfield, Minn., on Sept. 28, 1951, passed peacefully on March 25, 2020, in Quincy at age 68, surrounded by loved ones. Jana Listul was born and raised in a Minnesota farming community and married Michael Jorgenson of Thief River Falls, Minn., on June 12, 1971. They soon began a family with the birth of their daughter, Michele, in 1971. Lyric followed in 1977. A doting and dedicated mother, Jana made a home from whatever the young couple could piece together as Michael put himself through school and became a successful businessman. Though the Jorgensons lived in Minnesota, New York and West Virginia before settling in Quincy, she never really left Minnesota. Holiday meals were about recalling memories of her family and life back in Minnesota and Midwestern dishes on the table. Jana still found time to immerse herself in her crafts and hobbies and philanthropy that often included the welfare of animals, whether for her beloved pets or those in need of love. The Humane Society, Paw Pals of Quincy and Quincy Newcomers League were among her favorite pastimes, as was photography. Jana had an eye for art of all kinds, including painting and design, as evidenced by the crafts she created that adorned her home. Jana was the daughter of Gladys and Walter Listul and sister to Thomas, Michael and Paul. Survivors include her husband, Michael; daughters, Michele and Lyric; grandson, Samuel James; and sons-in-law, Isaac Martin and Brant James. A memorial celebration will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to Quincy Humane Society. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020