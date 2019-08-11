|
|
Jane Elizabeth Hackamack, 87, of Mendon, formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully at 2:50 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at North Adams Home. Born Feb. 6, 1932, in Quincy, Jane was the daughter of Kenneth and Helen Kaiser Miller. She married Phillip J. Hackamack on Feb. 2, 1954. He preceded her in death Nov. 16, 2007. Jane enjoyed her visits to the casino and quilting, especially making baby quilts. She was devoted to family, who will remember her as a great cook. Jane loved cooking for her family and anyone else who came to her table. Jane was employed at Motorola until its closing and then at the Illinois Veterans Home for 13 years until her retirement. Survivors include a son, Howard Hackamack (Becky) and their children, Adam Hackamack (Melissa), Audrey Woodworth (Michael) and Ashley Shaffer (Tyler); a daughter, Katherine "Kat" Hackamack Luthin and her children, Beau McGinley, Paige McGinley Brady and Markie Jane Stice; a son, Keith P. Hackamack (fiancee Karen Christian) and his children, Lucas Hackamack (Melissa) and Kenneth "K.P." Hackamack (Soraida); 15 great-grandchildren; a brother, Howard Miller (Jane) of Fremont, Calif.; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Phillip, Jane was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Kenneth Miller; and a sister, Helen Morris. The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff of North Adams Home and Blessing Hospice for their wonderful care and friendship for Jane. Services will be private. Memorials may be made to North Adams Home or Blessing Foundation for Hospice. Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019