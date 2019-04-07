Janet C. Lee, 76, of Hannibal, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. She was born July 5, 1942, to John C. and Rosalie Ellen Crim Smith in Plainville. She married Vernon Maple, who died in September 1965. She later married Jerry Lee. Janet later shared her life with Jerry Zanger of Plainville. He survives. Janet was employed as a heating coil assembler for Watlow Industries for many years until her retirement. Janet was of the Christian faith. She enjoyed playing cards, especially canasta, tending her flower garden and just puttering around. She was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and enjoyed NASCAR. In addition to her companion, Jerry Zanger, survivors include two daughters, Annette Birkhead (Benny) of New London, Mo., and Brenda Lee of Hannibal; four sons, Gerald Maple of Florida, Rodney Maple (Crystal) of Tennessee, John Paul Maple (Barb) of Florida and William Lee (Junior) of Chicago; a stepdaughter, Karen McClain (Donald) of Hannibal; two stepsons, Chip Lee (Dawn) and Ron Lee (Denise) both of Hannibal; eight grandchildren, Corey Roach (Taylor), Courtney Lee, Gerald Maple Jr., Clifton Maple, Tyler Maple, Kristen Maple, Yari Gonzalez and Kenneth Gonzalez; 12 great-grandchildren, Peyton, Matthew, Cora, Emma, Josalyn, Bryce, Tyson, Rodney, Kahlescie, Evelyn, Shaina and Michael; a sister, Ethel DeVerger (Terry) of Plainville; and many loving nieces and nephews. Janet was preceded in death by husband Vernon Maple; and a stepdaughter, Jackie Powers. SERVICES: 1 p.m. Monday, April 8, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home in Payson. Burial will be in Akers Chapel Cemetery near Plainville. VISITATION: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home in Payson. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary