Janet L. "Jan" Carle, 61, of Carthage, passed away at 1:56 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at her home. Jan was born June 27, 1958, the daughter of Clifton G. and Laura Ann (Scott) Carle in Carthage. She attended Carthage High School, graduating in 1977. Jan was an avid Bluegirls and Blueboys sports fan, following every sport year-round. She also was a St. Louis Cardinals fan and scheduled her day around the games. Jan was an excellent bowler and golfer and enjoyed both. She and her mother were Ladies League golf partners for many years and had five holes-in-one between them. Jan had two on Hole 2. She also enjoyed large-scale jigsaw puzzles. She was an active member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Carthage. Survivors include her mother, Laura Ann Carle; sisters, Kimberly (Galen) Krieg and Pam (Joe) Dion; brother, Scott (Terri) Carle; and a special sister, Amy Graham, all of Carthage; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Carthage. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, in Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Memorials may be directed to Blessing Hospice or First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Carthage. Printy Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2019