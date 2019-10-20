|
Janet Lea "Jan" Little of Quincy met her heavenly Father after a courageous battle with cancer at 9:05 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Jan was born September 11, 1949, in Washington County, Iowa, a daughter of Charles J. and Gladys Marie Wolfe Wulf. After a short time in a one-room country school and after the death of her father in 1955, Jan received her education at Washington, Iowa, public schools. Beginning in the third grade, she knew she wanted to be a teacher. She graduated from Washington High School in 1967 and Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo., in 1970. She earned her master's degree hours from Truman at the University of Missouri, Columbia, obtaining certification in gifted education K-12 in 1990. Jan taught one year in Davenport, Iowa, and then in 1972, began teaching in the Lewis County C-1 School District in Missouri. She taught elementary classes, mostly third grade, until 1987, when she started the SOAR gifted education program. She continued in this position until retirement in May 2014. She coached elementary and junior high academic bowl teams for 28 years. She served as an officer for the local teacher's organization, district director of the Gifted Association for Northeast Missouri and served on the state board of the Gifted Association of Missouri. Many times, she presented workshops at the state meetings for teachers of the gifted. During later years of her career, she enjoyed teaching summer school in Missouri and at John Wood Community College. Jan always said she had the best career ever, and she continued to follow her students' successes in their lives. Jan was a member of the Vermont Street Methodist Church in Quincy. While raising children, she enjoyed working with Bible school, Sunday school programs and 4-H. She was active with the Lewis County Fair, serving as a board treasurer and organizing the Miss Lewis County Fair Pageant for many years. She was a longtime member of the We Moderns Federated Club in Lewistown. After moving to Quincy in 2000, she worked part-time at Bergner's department store. She became an active member of the Friends of the Library and donated many hours to the Secondhand Prose Book Store. Upon retirement, she served as secretary and vice president of the Lewis County Retired Teachers Association. She also enjoyed reading to young children through the "Ready, Set, Grow" program for Adams County. She was very proud of her three children and loved being "Grammy" to her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling all her life, starting with her mother, her family and then 18 years with Fred. She led four groups of students to Europe for summer educational experiences as well as many day trips. Her goal to travel to all 50 states was completed in 2015. For fun, she loved reading, writing, trivia, music, playing bunko monthly with a group of girlfriends, and the theater, both on- and off-stage. Competitive games were a favorite thing to do at family gatherings, with friends and in the classroom. Survivors include three children, Michael Little (Tammy) of St. Charles, Mo., Melissa Penn (Gary) of Quincy and Amanda Little Hansen (Tim) of Austin, Texas; grandchildren; Jace, Aria and Everly Little, Brock and Adelyn Penn, and Maxx, Ava and Olivia Hansen; two nephews; one niece; and numerous cousins. Also, a second family that held a special place in her heart were her fiance, Fred, and Bryon, Nicole, Kelsey and Nathan Leerhoff. Jan was preceded in death by her parents; and her only sibling, Elaine Stalder. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home. Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Vermont Street Methodist Church in Quincy Graveside services and burial will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington, Iowa. Memorial contributions may be made to the Quincy Public Library, Highland High School Booster Club or to the Vermont Street Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made, and video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also can be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019