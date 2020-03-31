|
Janet S. Schneeberger, 87, of Quincy, passed away at 10:52 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Janet was born June 16, 1932, in Quincy, Ill., to Roy F. and Beulah M. Ross Schneeberger. Janet graduated from Quincy Senior High and went on to work for Prudential Insurance Company for many years in several locations, including Indiana, Chicago and Minneapolis. She enjoyed crafts and volunteering in the community, including at Good Samaritan Home, as a CASA worker, and at the local library. Janet attended Melrose Chapel United Methodist Church in Quincy. Janet is survived by seven nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Joan Dooley; one brother in-law, Leo J. Dooley; and one nephew, Michael Dooley. A private burial will take place in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Arrangements for cremation are under the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Memorial contributions may be made to the Quincy Public Library. Online condolences may be shared at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020