O'Fallon, Mo. -- Sister Janet Voss (AKA: Francis Agnes), C.PP.S., was baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of the late Frank, Sr. and Agnes (Frese) Voss. She is survived by her brother, Frank (Donna) Voss, Jr.; sisters Suzanne (Larry) Maas and Barbara (Don) Oitker; nieces and nephews; dear friends and Sisters in Christ. The Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at St. Joseph Chapel, 204 North Main, O'Fallon. Interment will be in the convent cemetery. The wake will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, with a Prayer Service of Thanksgiving at 6 p.m. The wake continues from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in St. Joseph Chapel, 204 North Main, O'Fallon. Contributions can be made to the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, 204 North Main, O'Fallon, MO 63366-2299.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019