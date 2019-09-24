|
MAYWOOD, Mo. -- Janice L. Carter, 70, entered paradise with her heavenly Father on Sept. 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Blessing Hospital. Janice was born defying the odds on Aug. 12, 1949, as a blessed late surprise to her parents, Bill and Juanita Ritter of Steffenville, Mo. As a youngster, Janice was a star athlete, competed in and judged horse shows, worked on the family farm, and helped take care of her nieces and grandparents. She graduated from Labelle High School in 1967. To spite some doubters, Janice graduated from Northeast Missouri State University with a B.S. in Physical Education. She taught P.E. and health for 30 years at Palmyra Elementary. She had a heart of gold and was loved by her students and fellow teachers alike as she often mentored student teachers and young educators. Janice pioneered, organized, and coordinated the Palmyra Elementary Track and Field Day, which had over 400 students each year for 25 years. As a result of a blind date, she married the love of her life, Tom Carter, of Maywood, on July 24, 1971. Tom and Janice were the example of true love and the best of married life as they worked hard on the farm together and were always side by side. Janice loved God, family, and hard work. She believed in doing things right, keeping your word, and positive thinking. She was constantly doing thoughtful things for her family, friends, and neighbors. She loved to be outside on the family farm, mowing, gardening, brushing the horses, paddle boating on the pond, watching Cardinals games, listening to country music, decorating, and taking rides in the side by side. She also served as the Treasurer of the Durham Cemetery Association and was a member of South Union Baptist Church. Despite her five-year battle with ovarian cancer, Janice always had an upbeat attitude. Her motto was "God is good. Keep walking, keep praying." Janice was a featured model in the "And Still I Rise" fashion show fundraiser for the QMG Foundation Cancer Center earlier this year. Janice is survived by her husband, Tom, of Maywood; her only daughter, Jana Hattey and Jana's husband, Joseph, of Maywood; her nieces Yvonne Stone and Beverly Ritter Bowen, both of Steffenville; and Peggy (Cindy) Ritter of Quincy. She is also survived by several great nephews and nieces, as well as her beloved "second family" at the Quincy Medical Group Cancer Center. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Kenneth. Family will meet with friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 at South Union Baptist Church in Maywood. A celebration of a beautiful and amazing life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at South Union with Rev. Milton Baumgardner officiating and graveside services immediately following at Durham Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Durham Cemetery Association, South Union Baptist Church, or the Quincy Medical Group Foundation Cancer Center. Online condolences may be left at davis-fh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019