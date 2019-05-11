Janis Helen White, 67, of Monroe City, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Boone Hospital, Columbia, Mo. She was born April 21, 1952, in St. Louis, Mo., the daughter of Robert W. and Loraine Behrens Barbre. She was a member of the Monroe City United Methodist Church, Monroe City, Mo. Janis was a 1970 graduate of Webster Groves High School, Webster Groves, Mo. She then graduated from Meramec Community College, St. Louis, Mo. She worked for the Monroe City R1 School District as a teacher's aid for more than 20 years. Janis had a very spiritual relationship with God. Being involved in her church as a UMW member, Sunday school teacher and a choir member brought her joy. Family was the light of her life, and she thoroughly enjoyed spending time with them. Janis had a great passion for teaching and cared about her students dearly. Janis and Jim were avid travelers who cherished witnessing God's creations. She loved animals with cats and birds being among her favorites. When there was a free moment, Janis crocheted and read books. God blessed her with a special talent in art also. Janis' smile could light up a room, and her hugs and kisses warmed your heart. Our special time with Janis will be forever etched into our hearts until we meet again. She first married Pat Price and with that union they were blessed with three daughters, Jodi Price Maupin (Terry), Jenifer Price White (Danny) and Jill Price, all surviving of Monroe City. She then married James L. (Jim) White on Sept. 1, 1995, and he survives of the home. Also surviving are five grandchildren Preston Price, Keaton White, Gwen White, Jaymee Price and Shaun Lorenson. One brother Robert (Bob) Barbre, Villa Ridge, Mo., and one sister Susan Barbre, St. Louis, Mo. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services were held 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Monroe City United Methodist Church, Monroe City, Mo., with Pastor Olivia Earlywine officiating. Burial was in St. Jude Cemetery, Monroe City. Visitation was from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at the Garner Funeral Home, Monroe City, Mo. Active pallbearers were Terry Maupin, Preston Price, Leo White, Danny White, Joe Morris, Ryan Jump, Mike Thiemann and Tom White. Honorary pallbearers were Sandy Hoyer, Elaine Clark, Martha Harn, Monica White, Susan Barbre and Bob Barbre. Memorials have been suggested to the Monroe City United Methodist Church Building Fund, National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Monroe City R-1 Schools Special Needs Program. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Garner Funeral Home and Chapel, Monroe City, Mo. Online condolences can be made at garnerfuneralchapel.com and at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 11 to May 13, 2019