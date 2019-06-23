Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:15 AM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason A. Rice

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jason A. Rice Obituary
Jason A. Rice, 41, of Quincy, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at his home.

He was born Nov. 24, 1977, in Quincy, a son of Joseph "Joe" and Brenda (Gerdes) Rice. He married Katie (Pierceall) on July 7, 2007, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. She survives.

Jason was a 1996 graduate of Liberty High School. He was an engineer for BNSF and had previously worked in construction.

He loved baseball and softball, playing both throughout his life. Jason played on several traveling teams as a pitcher, catcher and shortstop. Fishing and hunting were two other hobbies he enjoyed. Jason was devoted to his family.

In addition to his wife, Katie, survivors include two daughters, Payten and Logan Rice; a son, Deacon Rice; his parents, Joe and Brenda Rice of Liberty; two sisters, Amy (Mark) Lewis and Leesa (Randy) Crawford, all of Liberty; maternal grandfather, Wayne Gerdes of Tennessee; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Craig Pierceall and Cathy Pierceall, both of Quincy; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Scott (Kelly) Pierceall of Quincy; grandma-in-law, Bev Pierceall of Hannibal, Mo.; and aunts, an uncle, nieces, nephews and great-niece and great-nephews.

Jason was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edna and Archie Rice; and maternal grandmother, Betty Gerdes.

Services will be at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Tom Donovan, officiant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Jason Rice Family. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 23 to June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now