Jason A. Rice, 41, of Quincy, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at his home. He was born Nov. 24, 1977, in Quincy, a son of Joseph "Joe" and Brenda (Gerdes) Rice. He married Katie (Pierceall) on July 7, 2007, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. She survives. Jason was a 1996 graduate of Liberty High School. He was an engineer for BNSF and had previously worked in construction. He loved baseball and softball, playing both throughout his life. Jason played on several traveling teams as a pitcher, catcher and shortstop. Fishing and hunting were two other hobbies he enjoyed. Jason was devoted to his family. In addition to his wife, Katie, survivors include two daughters, Payten and Logan Rice; a son, Deacon Rice; his parents, Joe and Brenda Rice of Liberty; two sisters, Amy (Mark) Lewis and Leesa (Randy) Crawford, all of Liberty; maternal grandfather, Wayne Gerdes of Tennessee; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Craig Pierceall and Cathy Pierceall, both of Quincy; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Scott (Kelly) Pierceall of Quincy; grandma-in-law, Bev Pierceall of Hannibal, Mo.; and aunts, an uncle, nieces, nephews and great-niece and great-nephews. Jason was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edna and Archie Rice; and maternal grandmother, Betty Gerdes. Services will be at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Tom Donovan, officiant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Jason Rice Family. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.