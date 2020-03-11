|
Jason Cecil Emmette Austin, 37, of Quincy, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home. He was born July 11, 1982, in Quincy, a son of Jeffrey Dean and Mary A. (Sowell) Austin. Jason was engaged to Vanessa VonBurg of Quincy. He had worked as a roofer with Reeves Reliable Roofing and Phil Craig Roofing. Most recently, he was employed at Ascend in Barry. Jason attended the Crossing in Quincy. He was a loving son, brother and father who enjoyed nothing more than being with his children, fiancee and his family. Jason was known for being a big fan of sports, especially the Chicago Cubs and the Dallas Cowboys. He was a very competitive baseball player and coach himself. Some of his other favorite hobbies were fishing and mushroom hunting. He was a kind and gentle spirit who found the good in everyone. In addition to his fiancee, Vanessa, survivors include his mother, Mary A. Austin, and his father, Jeffrey Dean (Phyllis Fletcher) Austin; five children, Jasmine and Jayden Austin, Evan and Erian Payne and Janessa Austin; a sister, Jodie (John) Shelton; brothers, Jamie Austin, Jeremy (fiancee Kristy Shepherd) Austin and Jeffrey (Stormy Livengood) Austin, all of Quincy; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Jason was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Emmette Sowell and Erma Wear; paternal grandparents, Cecil and Joyce Austin; a nephew, Jason Gibson; uncles, Dale Austin, William Sowell, Gary Sowell and Michael Sowell; and cousins, Tanner Austin and Brandy Brewer Levatino. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Jason Austin Memorial Fund through First Bankers Trust Company. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020