Jay Ross Bower, 82, of Quincy, a well-known real estate broker, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. He was born July 8, 1936, to Ross and Edna (Blentlinger) Bower in Quincy. Jay met Shirley Day at Culver-Stockton College in 1955, and the college sweethearts married in 1956 in Canton, Mo. She survives. Growing up in Camp Point, Ill., Jay graduated from Maplewood High School. In 1957, Jay and Shirley both graduated from Culver-Stockton College, Jay with a Bachelor of Science degree in business. At a time when our nation was not involved in an active war, Jay served his country for six months of active duty followed by eight years in both the Army and Navy Reserves. At home in Camp Point, Jay intended to partner with his father at Bower Funeral Home, but decided to secure his brokerage license before funeral director training. He fell in love with the real estate business and soon had an expanding business with offices in Camp Point, Mount Sterling and Quincy, ultimately providing brokerage services to the region for 58 years and employing 31 brokers serving Illinois and Missouri. On Nov. 15, 1960, Jay and Shirley joyfully welcomed their only child, Lisa, into their lives. Drawing on a passion to ensure that people of all races and creeds had equal access to fair housing -- at a time when advocacy could mean risk -- Jay went to Washington, D.C., to testify before national leadership. Jay further served the communities he loved through the Camp Point Lions Club and Quincy Rotary, where he was a Paul Harris fellow. He was a district governor and on the board of directors of Illinois Farm and Land Brokers, a member of the National Association of Realtors, state chapter president of the Farm and Land Institute, and active in fundraising for the Heart Fund and Community Chest. Over the years, he received many service awards and career commendations, including the Farm and Land Institute Certificate of Appreciation, the Realtors National Marketing Institute Award, the National Board of Realtors' Realtor Emeritus award for 40 years of service, and the Board of Realtors' Outstanding Realtor Career Award (1990). Jay's faith in Jesus Christ led to many years of committed involvement at First Presbyterian Church and the Congregational Church. Jay left a legacy of stability, generosity and service to family and community, demonstrating by example to friends, employees and grandchildren how people should be treated, and how to "prefer others to yourself." Jay never met a stranger, only friends he hadn't met yet. His family expresses their deep gratitude to the gifted staff of the intensive care unit and the second floor progressive care unit nurses and doctors of Blessing Hospital for their professional and compassionate care, and the doctors of Quincy Medical Group. In addition to Shirley, his wife of 62 years, survivors include three grandchildren, Peter (Alexis) Martinez and their son, Leo'n Samuel Martinez, of Austin, Texas, Lauren (David) Olinger of Winston-Salem, N.C. and Joy Claire Martinez, of Philadelphia, Pa. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved daughter, Lisa Bower-Martinez. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Monday, April 8, at First Union Congregational Church, with the Rev. Josh Vahle conducting. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Camp Point. VISITATION: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: First Union Congregational Church, Quincy Rotary Foundation or Culver-Stockton College.