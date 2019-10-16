|
QUINCY -- Jayma Kay Nutt Arnold, 78, of Quincy, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at 6:55 p.m. at her home. Jayma was born April 27, 1941, in Clarksville, Mo., a daughter of James and Ina Hartsock Nutt. She married William Dale Arnold on Feb. 12, 1960, in Quincy. He survives. She had been employed at Sunset Home, Tri-State Furniture, and worked in the cafeteria at the Kroc Center. Jayma loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved family cookouts and was an avid bingo player. She especially enjoyed her trips to Las Vegas and to Mark Twain Casino with her girlfriends. In addition to reading, Jayma loved shopping at thrift stores. She will always be remembered as a classy lady who was a real spitfire. Survivors in addition to her husband include five children, Tammy (Shonnie) Long, Jeri (Greg) Suttles, Kelly (Dan) Dice, William "Chip" (Monica Willing) Arnold Jr., and Mikka Arnold Newbold, all of Quincy; her beloved dog, Duke; 13 grandchildren, Shona (Mario) Rodgers, Shonnie Long Jr., Halie (Drew) Edwards, Hannah Suttles, Seth (Amanda) Dice, Regan (Andrew) Smith, Brooklyn Arnold, Mika Flipson, Myah Willing, Ryatt and Remy Arnold, Bryor and Braxton Newbold; 10 great-grandchildren, Darius Long, Deon and Dixon Rodgers, Tinsley, Hollis, Grier, and Wellman Smith, Charleigh and Sydni Dice, and Quincy Gold; three brothers, Gary (Lorrain) Nutt, Mickey Nutt and Randy (Linda) Nutt; and a sister, Cindy (Milt) Willingham. Jayma was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Robert, Donald, Ronnie, Kerry, and Dennis Nutt; four sisters, Roberta Guthrie, Karen Hunolt, Marcia Hale, and Vicki Cole; numerous sisters and brothers-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will begin at 12 noon on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Pastor Todd Hasting officiating. Visitation from 10 a.m. to noon at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials to Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019